On Monday, March 27, 2023 at Vivint Arena, the Phoenix Suns (39-35) will aim to stop a four-game road losing streak when visiting the Utah Jazz (35-39), airing at 9:00 PM ET on SportsNet RM and BSAZ.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Suns vs. Jazz matchup.

Jazz vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Monday, March 27, 2023

Monday, March 27, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM and BSAZ

SportsNet RM and BSAZ Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Vivint Arena

Jazz vs. Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Jazz vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Suns outscore opponents by 1.7 points per game (scoring 113.7 points per game to rank 17th in the league while allowing 112.0 per contest to rank sixth in the NBA) and have a +126 scoring differential overall.

The Jazz score 117.3 points per game (sixth in NBA) and give up 117.8 (24th in league) for a -40 scoring differential overall.

These two teams are scoring 231 points per game between them, three fewer than this matchup's total.

These two teams give up a combined 229.8 points per game, 4.2 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Phoenix has covered 37 times in 74 chances against the spread this season.

Utah has covered 41 times in 74 matchups with a spread this year.

Jazz and Suns NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Jazz +100000 +90000 +1300 Suns +450 +225 -3030

