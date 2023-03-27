The Phoenix Suns (39-35) visit the Utah Jazz (35-39) after losing four straight road games. The Suns are favored by 6.5 points in the contest, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, March 27, 2023. The matchup's over/under is set at 233.5.

Jazz vs. Suns Odds & Info

When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, March 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: SportsNet RM and BSAZ

Favorite Spread Over/Under Suns -6.5 233.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jazz Betting Records & Stats

Utah has played 40 games this season that ended with a point total above 233.5 points.

Utah's average game total this season has been 235.1, 1.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Utah is 42-32-0 against the spread this year.

The Jazz have come away with 17 wins in the 38 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Utah has a record of 5-9, a 35.7% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +220 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Utah has an implied victory probability of 31.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Jazz vs. Suns Over/Under Stats

Suns vs Jazz Total Facts Games Over 233.5 % of Games Over 233.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Suns 23 31.1% 113.7 231 112 229.8 225.8 Jazz 40 54.1% 117.3 231 117.8 229.8 231.5

Additional Jazz Insights & Trends

Utah is 7-3 against the spread and 4-6 overall over its past 10 contests.

Nine of the Jazz's last 10 contests have gone over the total.

In 2022-23 against the spread, Utah has a lower winning percentage at home (.541, 20-17-0 record) than away (.595, 22-15-0).

The Jazz put up 5.3 more points per game (117.3) than the Suns give up (112).

When it scores more than 112 points, Utah is 35-15 against the spread and 31-19 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Jazz vs. Suns Betting Splits

Suns and Jazz Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Suns 38-35 11-9 38-36 Jazz 42-32 13-5 44-30

Jazz vs. Suns Point Insights

Scoring Insights Suns Jazz 113.7 Points Scored (PG) 117.3 17 NBA Rank (PPG) 6 20-6 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 35-15 20-7 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 31-19 112 Points Allowed (PG) 117.8 6 NBA Rank (PAPG) 24 33-20 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 16-4 36-17 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 15-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.