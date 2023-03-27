Lauri Markkanen Injury Status - Jazz vs. Suns Injury Report March 27
See the injury report for the Utah Jazz (35-39), which currently has five players listed (including Lauri Markkanen), as the Jazz prepare for their matchup with the Phoenix Suns (39-35) at Vivint Arena on Monday, March 27 at 9:00 PM ET.
The Jazz head into this contest after a 121-113 loss to the Kings on Saturday. Walker Kessler scored 31 points in the Jazz's loss, leading the team.
Utah Jazz Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Collin Sexton
|SG
|Out
|Hamstring
|14.3
|2.2
|2.9
|Lauri Markkanen
|PF
|Questionable
|Hand
|25.7
|8.6
|1.9
|Jordan Clarkson
|SG
|Out
|Finger
|20.8
|4
|4.4
|Rudy Gay
|SF
|Out
|Back
|5.2
|2.9
|1
|Simone Fontecchio
|SF
|Out
|Toe
|5.7
|1.4
|0.8
Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today
Suns Injuries: Kevin Durant: Out (Ankle), Deandre Ayton: Questionable (Hip)
Jazz vs. Suns Game Info
- When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: SportsNet RM and BSAZ
Jazz Season Insights
- The Jazz score an average of 117.3 points per game, 5.3 more points than the 112 the Suns allow.
- Utah is 31-19 when it scores more than 112 points.
- The Jazz are posting 119 points per contest over their last 10 games, which is 1.7 more than their average for the season (117.3).
- Utah makes 13.7 three-pointers per game (sixth-most in the league) at a 35.8% rate (18th in NBA), compared to the 12.4 per game its opponents make, at a 36.6% rate.
- The Jazz average 113.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (11th in league), and allow 114 points per 100 possessions (22nd in NBA).
Jazz vs. Suns Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Suns
|-7
|234
