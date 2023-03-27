The Utah Jazz (35-39) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Phoenix Suns (39-35) on March 27, 2023 at Vivint Arena.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Jazz and Suns, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Jazz vs. Suns Game Info

When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, March 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Watch Suns vs. Jazz with fuboTV

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Jazz Stats Insights

The Jazz's 47.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Suns have given up to their opponents (46.8%).

Utah has compiled a 22-17 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46.8% from the field.

The Jazz are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at sixth.

The Jazz average 5.3 more points per game (117.3) than the Suns give up to opponents (112).

Utah has put together a 31-19 record in games it scores more than 112 points.

Jazz Home & Away Comparison

At home the Jazz are better offensively, putting up 118.5 points per game, compared to 116.1 away. They're also better defensively, conceding 116.5 points per game at home, and 119.1 on the road.

Utah concedes 116.5 points per game at home, and 119.1 on the road.

The Jazz average 1.1 fewer assists per game at home (25.3) than away (26.4).

Jazz Injuries