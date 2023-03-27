Kelly Olynyk could make a big impact for the Utah Jazz on Monday at 9:00 PM ET, against the Phoenix Suns.

Olynyk, in his most recent game (March 25 loss against the Kings) posted 17 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists.

If you'd like to place a bet on Olynyk's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Kelly Olynyk Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 12.3 13.4 Rebounds 7.5 5.9 8.1 Assists 4.5 3.5 5.1 PRA 25.5 21.7 26.6 PR 21.5 18.2 21.5 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.1



Kelly Olynyk Insights vs. the Suns

This season, he's put up 7.6% of the Jazz's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.1 per contest.

He's knocked down 1.4 threes per game, or 8.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Olynyk's Jazz average 103.6 possessions per game, which ranks 11th among NBA teams, while the Suns are one of the league's slowest with 101.4 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Suns have conceded 112 points per game, which is sixth-best in the league.

The Suns are the 11th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 42.4 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Suns have given up 23.4 per contest, third in the league.

The Suns are the fifth-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 11.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Kelly Olynyk vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/26/2022 33 10 6 3 1 1 2 11/18/2022 20 5 4 2 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.