The Minnesota Wild (42-22-9) will host the Seattle Kraken (40-24-8) on Monday, with both squads coming off a victory in their most recent game.

Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Kraken vs. Wild Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
11/11/2022 Kraken Wild 1-0 MIN
11/3/2022 Wild Kraken 4-0 SEA

Kraken Stats & Trends

  • The Kraken's total of 227 goals allowed (3.2 per game) is 13th in the league.
  • The Kraken's 253 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them fifth in the league.
  • In the last 10 contests, the Kraken have secured 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.
  • Over on the defensive end, the Kraken have allowed 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) over that span.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Vince Dunn 72 13 47 60 49 43 -
Jared McCann 69 35 24 59 24 50 33.3%
Jordan Eberle 72 16 39 55 27 48 44.4%
Matthew Beniers 70 20 30 50 42 47 42.2%
Yanni Gourde 71 11 33 44 25 58 49.5%

Wild Stats & Trends

  • The Wild have conceded 193 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking third in league play for the fewest goals against.
  • The Wild's 212 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 23rd in the league.
  • In their last 10 matchups, the Wild have gone 6-1-3 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
  • Over on the defensive side, the Wild have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) over those 10 outings.
  • They have scored 37 goals over that span.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Kirill Kaprizov 65 39 35 74 52 48 40%
Mats Zuccarello 71 22 42 64 40 40 38.2%
Joel Eriksson Ek 73 23 32 55 14 39 49.1%
Matthew Boldy 73 25 29 54 37 48 57.1%
Marcus Johansson 72 15 22 37 28 26 42.6%

