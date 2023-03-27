The Minnesota Wild (42-22-9) will host the Seattle Kraken (40-24-8) on Monday, with both squads coming off a victory in their most recent game.

Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Kraken vs. Wild Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/11/2022 Kraken Wild 1-0 MIN 11/3/2022 Wild Kraken 4-0 SEA

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken's total of 227 goals allowed (3.2 per game) is 13th in the league.

The Kraken's 253 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them fifth in the league.

In the last 10 contests, the Kraken have secured 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Kraken have allowed 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) over that span.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Vince Dunn 72 13 47 60 49 43 - Jared McCann 69 35 24 59 24 50 33.3% Jordan Eberle 72 16 39 55 27 48 44.4% Matthew Beniers 70 20 30 50 42 47 42.2% Yanni Gourde 71 11 33 44 25 58 49.5%

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild have conceded 193 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking third in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Wild's 212 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 23rd in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Wild have gone 6-1-3 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Wild have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have scored 37 goals over that span.

Wild Key Players