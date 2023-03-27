The Utah Jazz (35-39) will attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Phoenix Suns (39-35) on Monday, March 27, 2023 at Vivint Arena as 7-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET on SportsNet RM and BSAZ.

Jazz vs. Suns Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, March 27, 2023

Monday, March 27, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM and BSAZ

SportsNet RM and BSAZ Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Vivint Arena

Jazz vs. Suns Score Prediction

Prediction: Suns 116 - Jazz 115

Spread & Total Prediction for Jazz vs. Suns

Pick ATS: Jazz (+ 7)

Jazz (+ 7) Pick OU: Under (234)



The Jazz have put together a 41-33-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 36-35-3 mark of the Suns.

Phoenix covers the spread when it is a 7-point favorite or more 52.9% of the time. That's less often than Utah covers as an underdog of 7 or more (80%).

When it comes to topping the over/under in 2022-23, Utah and its opponents are more successful (58.1% of the time) than Phoenix and its opponents (48.6%).

The Suns have a .682 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (30-14) this season while the Jazz have a .450 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (18-22).

Jazz Performance Insights

On offense Utah is the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA (117.3 points per game). On defense it is 24th (117.8 points allowed per game).

This season the Jazz are ranked eighth in the NBA in assists at 25.9 per game.

The Jazz make 13.7 3-pointers per game and shoot 35.8% from beyond the arc, ranking sixth and 18th, respectively, in the NBA.

Utah takes 42.8% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 32.4% of its made shots are from there. Inside the arc, it attempts 57.2% of its shots, with 67.6% of its makes coming from there.

