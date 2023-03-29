The Utah Jazz (35-40) will attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (19-56) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 as 4-point favorites. The Spurs have also lost four games in a row.

Jazz vs. Spurs Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and SportsNet RM

BSSW and SportsNet RM Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: AT&T Center

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Jazz with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jazz vs. Spurs Score Prediction

Prediction: Jazz 120 - Spurs 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Jazz vs. Spurs

Pick ATS: Jazz (- 4)

Jazz (- 4) Pick OU: Over (234)



The Jazz have covered the spread more often than the Spurs this year, putting up an ATS record of 41-34-0, compared to the 30-45-0 record of the Spurs.

As a 4-point underdog or more in 2022-23, San Antonio is 25-39 against the spread compared to the 9-15 ATS record Utah racks up as a 4-point favorite.

Utah's games have gone over the total 57.3% of the time this season (43 out of 75), which is more often than San Antonio's games have (41 out of 75).

The Jazz have a .500 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (17-17) this season while the Spurs have a .236 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (17-55).

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Jazz Performance Insights

Utah ranks sixth in the NBA with 117.1 points per game this season. At the other end, it ranks 24th with 117.8 points allowed per contest.

So far this season, the Jazz rank 10th in the league in assists, dishing out 25.9 per game.

The Jazz rank top-five this year in three-point shooting, ranking fifth-best in the league with 13.7 three-pointers per game. Meanwhile, they rank 19th with a 35.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

Utah has taken 57.2% two-pointers and 42.8% from three-point land this year. Of the team's baskets, 67.7% are two-pointers and 32.3% are three-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.