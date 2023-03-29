The Utah Jazz (35-40) will look to halt a four-game losing streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (19-56) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 as 5.5-point favorites. The Spurs have also lost four games in a row. The matchup has an over/under of 234.5.

Jazz vs. Spurs Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: BSSW and SportsNet RM

Favorite Spread Over/Under Jazz -5.5 234.5

Jazz Betting Records & Stats

Utah's 75 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 234.5 points 38 times.

The average total in Utah's outings this year is 234.9, 0.4 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Jazz are 42-33-0 ATS this season.

This season, Utah has won 17 out of the 34 games, or 50%, in which it has been favored.

This season, Utah has won 11 of its 15 games, or 73.3%, when favored by at least -210 on the moneyline.

The Jazz have a 67.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Jazz vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats

Jazz vs Spurs Total Facts Games Over 234.5 % of Games Over 234.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Jazz 38 50.7% 117.1 229.1 117.8 240.3 231.5 Spurs 34 45.3% 112.0 229.1 122.5 240.3 232.8

Additional Jazz Insights & Trends

The Jazz are 7-3 against the spread and 4-6 overall in their last 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Jazz have hit the over eight times.

Utah has a worse record against the spread in home games (20-18-0) than it does on the road (22-15-0).

The 117.1 points per game the Jazz average are 5.4 fewer points than the Spurs give up (122.5).

Utah is 19-3 against the spread and 19-3 overall when scoring more than 122.5 points.

Jazz vs. Spurs Betting Splits

Jazz and Spurs Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Jazz 42-33 9-8 44-31 Spurs 30-45 21-35 42-33

Jazz vs. Spurs Point Insights

Scoring Insights Jazz Spurs 117.1 Points Scored (PG) 112.0 6 NBA Rank (PPG) 25 19-3 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 15-9 19-3 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 10-14 117.8 Points Allowed (PG) 122.5 24 NBA Rank (PAPG) 30 12-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 18-7 12-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 14-11

