Talen Horton-Tucker and his Utah Jazz teammates will face the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his last time on the court, a 117-103 loss to the Suns, Horton-Tucker put up 16 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

With prop bets in place for Horton-Tucker, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Talen Horton-Tucker Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 9.4 16.8 Rebounds 5.5 3.1 5.3 Assists 5.5 3.6 6.6 PRA 27.5 16.1 28.7 PR 21.5 12.5 22.1 3PM 1.5 0.8 1.1



Talen Horton-Tucker Insights vs. the Spurs

This season, Talen Horton-Tucker has made 3.5 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 6.8% of his team's total makes.

Horton-Tucker is averaging 2.9 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 6.2% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Horton-Tucker's opponents, the Spurs, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking fifth, averaging 105.1 possessions per game, while his Jazz average 103.6 per game, which ranks 13th among NBA teams.

The Spurs concede 122.5 points per game, worst in the league.

On the glass, the Spurs have conceded 44.9 rebounds per game, which puts them 24th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Spurs are ranked 27th in the league, giving up 26.4 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Spurs are 16th in the league, allowing 12.4 makes per game.

Talen Horton-Tucker vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/28/2023 30 16 3 3 2 3 1 2/25/2023 24 12 6 4 2 3 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.