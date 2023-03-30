J.P. Crawford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Guardians - March 30
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 2:57 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners and J.P. Crawford battle Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians on Opening Day at T-Mobile Park, March 30 at 10:10 PM ET.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
J.P. Crawford At The Plate (2022)
- Crawford hit .243 with 24 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 68 walks.
- Crawford picked up at least one hit 95 times last season in 150 games played (63.3%), including multiple hits on 32 occasions (21.3%).
- He hit a home run in 4.7% of his games last year (seven of 150), and 1% of his trips to the plate.
- Crawford drove in a run in 36 of 150 games last season (24.0%), including eight occasions when he drove in multiple runs (5.3%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
- In 33.3% of his 150 games last season, he touched home plate (50 times). He had eight games with multiple runs in 2022 (5.3%).
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|76
|.231
|AVG
|.254
|.330
|OBP
|.348
|.315
|SLG
|.354
|13
|XBH
|20
|3
|HR
|3
|21
|RBI
|21
|33/33
|K/BB
|47/35
|1
|SB
|2
Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Guardians pitching staff was 16th in the league last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.46 team ERA ranked sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians allowed 172 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 15th in baseball.
- Bieber will make his first start of the season for the Guardians.
- The 27-year-old right-hander started and threw 5 2/3 innings when he last appeared on Friday, Oct. 14 against the New York Yankees.
- Among qualified pitchers in MLB last year he ranked 12th in ERA (2.88), 17th in WHIP (1.040), and 15th in K/9 (8.9).
