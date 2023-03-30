How to Watch the Kraken vs. Ducks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 30
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 2:12 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Kraken will host the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday, March 30, with the Ducks having dropped five consecutive games.
You can turn on ESPN+, Hulu, and SN360 to watch as the Kraken and the Ducks hit the ice.
Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, Hulu, and SN360
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
Kraken vs. Ducks Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|3/7/2023
|Kraken
|Ducks
|5-2 SEA
|11/27/2022
|Ducks
|Kraken
|5-4 SEA
|10/12/2022
|Ducks
|Kraken
|5-4 (F/OT) ANA
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken rank 16th in goals against, giving up 232 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL play.
- The Kraken score the sixth-most goals in the NHL (254 total, 3.5 per game).
- Over the past 10 contests, the Kraken have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Kraken have allowed 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) during that span.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Vince Dunn
|73
|13
|48
|61
|49
|43
|-
|Jared McCann
|70
|35
|24
|59
|24
|51
|33.3%
|Jordan Eberle
|73
|16
|39
|55
|28
|48
|44.4%
|Matthew Beniers
|71
|20
|30
|50
|42
|47
|42.5%
|Yanni Gourde
|72
|11
|33
|44
|25
|58
|49.8%
Ducks Stats & Trends
- The Ducks' total of 299 goals allowed (4.0 per game) is 32nd in the league.
- With 187 goals (2.5 per game), the Ducks have the league's 31st-ranked offense.
- In their past 10 games, the Ducks have gone 2-6-2 to earn 50.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Ducks have given up 40 goals (4.0 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have scored 27 goals during that time.
Ducks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Trevor Zegras
|74
|22
|37
|59
|69
|28
|41.7%
|Troy Terry
|66
|21
|35
|56
|25
|42
|100%
|Cam Fowler
|74
|10
|33
|43
|44
|33
|-
|Mason McTavish
|73
|16
|26
|42
|30
|25
|41.8%
|Ryan Strome
|74
|14
|22
|36
|37
|27
|43.8%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.