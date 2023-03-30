The Seattle Kraken will host the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday, March 30, with the Ducks having dropped five consecutive games.

You can turn on ESPN+, Hulu, and SN360 to watch as the Kraken and the Ducks hit the ice.

Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, Hulu, and SN360

ESPN+, Hulu, and SN360 Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Kraken vs. Ducks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/7/2023 Kraken Ducks 5-2 SEA 11/27/2022 Ducks Kraken 5-4 SEA 10/12/2022 Ducks Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) ANA

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken rank 16th in goals against, giving up 232 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL play.

The Kraken score the sixth-most goals in the NHL (254 total, 3.5 per game).

Over the past 10 contests, the Kraken have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Kraken have allowed 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) during that span.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Vince Dunn 73 13 48 61 49 43 - Jared McCann 70 35 24 59 24 51 33.3% Jordan Eberle 73 16 39 55 28 48 44.4% Matthew Beniers 71 20 30 50 42 47 42.5% Yanni Gourde 72 11 33 44 25 58 49.8%

Ducks Stats & Trends

The Ducks' total of 299 goals allowed (4.0 per game) is 32nd in the league.

With 187 goals (2.5 per game), the Ducks have the league's 31st-ranked offense.

In their past 10 games, the Ducks have gone 2-6-2 to earn 50.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Ducks have given up 40 goals (4.0 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have scored 27 goals during that time.

Ducks Key Players