The Seattle Kraken (40-25-8) host the Anaheim Ducks (23-41-10), who have lost five in a row, on Thursday, March 30 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, Hulu, and SN360.

In the past 10 games, the Kraken have gone 4-4-2 while scoring 34 goals against 35 goals given up. On 25 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored three goals (12.0%).

Ahead of this matchup, here's who we predict to take home the victory in Thursday's hockey contest.

Kraken vs. Ducks Predictions for Thursday

Our model for this contest expects a final score of Kraken 5, Ducks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Kraken (-340)

Kraken (-340) Total Pick: Over (6.5)

Over (6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Kraken (-3.3)

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken have a 40-25-8 record overall, with a 9-8-17 record in games that have gone to overtime.

In the 27 games Seattle has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 16-7-4 record (good for 36 points).

In the nine games this season the Kraken scored only one goal, they've finished 0-7-2 (two points).

Seattle has scored two goals in 12 games this season (1-9-2 record, four points).

The Kraken have scored more than two goals in 49 games (39-6-4, 82 points).

In the 26 games when Seattle has scored a single power-play goal, it went 17-6-3 to register 37 points.

When it has outshot its opponent, Seattle is 27-16-4 (58 points).

The Kraken's opponents have had more shots in 23 games. The Kraken finished 11-9-3 in those matchups (25 points).

Kraken Rank Kraken AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 4th 3.48 Goals Scored 2.53 31st 16th 3.18 Goals Allowed 4.04 32nd 21st 30.4 Shots 28.5 29th 2nd 27.4 Shots Allowed 39.1 32nd 25th 18.8% Power Play % 16.3% 29th 25th 74.9% Penalty Kill % 73% 30th

Kraken vs. Ducks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, Hulu, and SN360

ESPN+, Hulu, and SN360 Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

