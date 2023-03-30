Kraken vs. Ducks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 9:46 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Kraken (40-25-8) host the Anaheim Ducks (23-41-10), who have fallen in five in a row, on Thursday, March 30 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, Hulu, and SN360.
Kraken vs. Ducks Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, Hulu, and SN360
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Kraken (-330)
|Ducks (+275)
|6.5
Kraken Betting Insights
- The Kraken have won 66.7% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (22-11).
- Seattle has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -330 or shorter.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Kraken's implied win probability is 76.7%.
- Seattle and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in 35 of 73 games this season.
Kraken vs. Ducks Rankings
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|Ducks Total (Rank)
|254 (6th)
|Goals
|187 (31st)
|232 (16th)
|Goals Allowed
|299 (32nd)
|40 (23rd)
|Power Play Goals
|34 (29th)
|53 (23rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|67 (29th)
Kraken Advanced Stats
- Seattle hit the over in seven of its past 10 contests.
- The Kraken have had an average of 6.4 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- In their last 10 games, the Kraken are putting up 0.3 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Kraken's 254 goals this season make them the sixth-best scoring team in the NHL.
- The Kraken are ranked 16th in NHL play in goals against this season, having conceded 232 total goals (3.2 per game).
- They're ranked 13th in the league with a +22 goal differential .
