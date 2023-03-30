Thursday's game that pits the Seattle Mariners (0-0) against the Cleveland Guardians (0-0) at T-Mobile Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Mariners, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 10:10 PM on March 30.

The Mariners will look to Luis Castillo versus the Guardians and Shane Bieber.

Mariners vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Mariners vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Mariners 5, Guardians 3.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 6.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners won 54, or 65.9%, of the 82 games they played as favorites last season.

Seattle had a record of 50-25, a 66.7% win rate, when it was favored by -120 or more by sportsbooks last season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mariners have a 54.5% chance to win.

With a middle-of-the-pack offense, Seattle managed to score 690 runs (4.3 per game) last season.

The Mariners' 3.59 team ERA ranked eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mariners Schedule