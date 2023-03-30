Mariners Injury List Today - April 7
The Seattle Mariners (2-5) currently have three players on the injured list. They next square off against the Cleveland Guardians (5-2) on Friday, April 7 at Progressive Field, with a start time of 4:10 PM ET.
Mariners Injuries
|Name
|Status
|Injury
|2023 Stats
|Robbie Ray
|15 Day Injury List
|Flexor
|0-1, 8.1 ERA, 8.1 K/9
|Taylor Trammell
|10 Day Injury List
|Hand
|-
|Dylan Moore
|10 Day Injury List
|Olique
|-
Mariners Next Game
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Run Line
|Total Runs
|Guardians
|-130
|+110
|CLE -1.5
|7.5
Mariners vs. Angels Player Performance - April 5
On Wednesday, the Mariners fell 4-3 to the Angels, despite outhitting Los Angeles 8-5 in the contest.
|Name
|Position
|Game Stats
|Chris Flexen
|SP
|5 IP, 2 R, 2 H, 4 K, 2 BB
|Ty France
|1B
|1-for-3, BB, 2B, RBI
|Eugenio Suárez
|3B
|2-for-4, 2 RBI
|J.P. Crawford
|SS
|2-for-4
|Julio Rodríguez
|CF
|0-for-4, BB
|A.J. Pollock
|LF
|0-for-2, BB
