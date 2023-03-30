Luis Castillo and Shane Bieber are the scheduled starters when the Seattle Mariners and Cleveland Guardians meet on Opening Day at T-Mobile Park, at 10:10 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Thursday, March 30, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners ranked ninth-best in MLB play last season with 197 total home runs.

Last year the Mariners ranked 14th in baseball slugging .390.

Seattle went 35-20 in games last season when it drew five or more walks.

Cleveland scored the 15th-most runs in the majors last season with 698 (4.3 per game).

Last year the Mariners' .315 on-base percentage ranked 13th in baseball.

Seattle struck out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 12th in MLB.

Seattle's pitchers had a combined ERA of 3.59 last year, eighth-best in baseball.

Mariners pitchers had a 1.191 WHIP last season, eighth-best in the majors.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Castillo takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Mariners.

The 30-year-old righty started and threw seven innings when he last appeared Thursday, Oct. 13 against the Houston Astros.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Guardians - Home Luis Castillo Shane Bieber 3/31/2023 Guardians - Home Robbie Ray Hunter Gaddis 4/1/2023 Guardians - Home Logan Gilbert Aaron Civale 4/2/2023 Guardians - Home Marco Gonzales Cal Quantrill 4/3/2023 Angels - Home George Kirby - 4/4/2023 Angels - Home - -

