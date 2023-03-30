On Thursday, March 30 at T-Mobile Park, Julio Rodriguez's Seattle Mariners host Jose Ramirez's Cleveland Guardians in the first game of the regular season. First pitch is set for 10:10 PM ET.

The Guardians have been listed as +100 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Mariners (-120). The over/under is 6.5 runs for this matchup (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds on the under).

Mariners vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Thursday, March 30, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo - SEA (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Shane Bieber - CLE (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Mariners vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Have the desire to put money on the Mariners' game versus the Guardians but aren't quite sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Mariners (-120) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Mariners to defeat the Guardians with those odds, and the Mariners emerge with the victory, you'd get back $18.33.

There are lots of other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Ty France get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Mariners vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners won 54, or 65.9%, of the 82 games they played as favorites last season.

The Mariners had a record of 50-25, a 66.7% win rate, when they were favored by -120 or more by sportsbooks last season.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners averaged 1.2 homers per home game last season (97 total at home).

Seattle averaged 2.6 extra-base hits per game while slugging .382 in home contests.

The Guardians were victorious in 38, or 46.9%, of the 81 contests they were chosen as underdogs in last season.

Last year, the Guardians won 31 of 69 games when listed as at least +100 on the moneyline.

Cleveland hit 77 home runs away from home last season (one per game).

The Guardians averaged three extra-base hits per game while slugging .398 away from home.

Mariners vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+200) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+165) A.J. Pollock 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+280) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+210) J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+325)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Mariners, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1800 9th 2nd Win AL West +300 - 2nd

Think the Mariners can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Seattle and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.