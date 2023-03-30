Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Guardians - March 30
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 2:57 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners and Ty France take on Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians on Opening Day at T-Mobile Park, March 30 at 10:10 PM ET.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Ty France At The Plate (2022)
- France slugged .439 while batting .278.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB last season, he ranked 29th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and 56th in slugging.
- France had a base hit in 100 out of 145 games last season (69.0%), with multiple hits in 43 of them (29.7%).
- He went yard in 20 of 145 games in 2022 (13.8%), including 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- France drove in a run in 53 of 145 games last season (36.6%), including 25 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (17.2%). He had three or more RBIs in five games.
- He scored in 54 of 145 games last year (37.2%), including 10 multi-run games (6.9%).
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|70
|.284
|AVG
|.272
|.361
|OBP
|.329
|.443
|SLG
|.436
|22
|XBH
|26
|10
|HR
|10
|42
|RBI
|42
|44/21
|K/BB
|50/17
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff last season ranked 16th in the big leagues.
- The Guardians' 3.46 team ERA ranked sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combined to give up 172 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (15th in the league).
- Bieber starts for the first time this season for the Guardians.
- In his last appearance on Friday, Oct. 14, the 27-year-old righty started the game and went 5 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees.
- Last season he ranked 12th in ERA (2.88), 17th in WHIP (1.040), and 15th in K/9 (8.9) among qualified pitchers in the majors.
