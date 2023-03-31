The Seattle Mariners and Cal Raleigh, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, take on Hunter Gaddis and the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Cal Raleigh At The Plate (2022)

Raleigh hit .211 with 20 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 38 walks.

In 50.8% of his games last year (63 of 124), Raleigh got a base hit, and in 17 of those games (13.7%) he recorded two or more hits.

He homered in 21.0% of his games in 2022 (26 of 124), including 6.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 40 of 124 games last year (32.3%), Raleigh picked up an RBI, and 17 of those games (13.7%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in seven contests.

In 33.9% of his games last year (42 of 124), he scored at least a run, and in seven (5.6%) he scored two or more runs.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 59 GP 56 .180 AVG .244 .229 OBP .341 .371 SLG .619 18 XBH 30 9 HR 18 21 RBI 42 69/13 K/BB 53/25 0 SB 1 Home Away 63 GP 61 26 (41.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 37 (60.7%) 8 (12.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (14.8%) 15 (23.8%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (44.3%) 9 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 17 (27.9%) 15 (23.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 25 (41.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)