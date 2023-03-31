The Boston Celtics (53-24) host the Utah Jazz (36-40) after winning three straight home games. The Celtics are favored by 9.5 points in the contest, which tips at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, March 31, 2023.

Jazz vs. Celtics Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 31, 2023

Friday, March 31, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and SportsNet RM

NBCS-BOS and SportsNet RM Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Jazz vs. Celtics Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 122 - Jazz 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Jazz vs. Celtics

Pick ATS: Celtics (- 9.5)

Celtics (- 9.5) Pick OU: Over (229)



The Celtics (40-34-3 ATS) have covered the spread 51.9% of the time, 3.4% less often than the Jazz (42-34-0) this season.

Boston covers the spread when it is a 9.5-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's less often than Utah covers as an underdog of 9.5 or more (75%).

Boston's games have gone over the total 53.2% of the time this season (41 out of 77), less often than Utah's games have (44 out of 76).

The Celtics have a .704 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (50-21) this season, higher than the .439 winning percentage for the Jazz as a moneyline underdog (18-23).

Jazz Performance Insights

With 117.2 points scored per game and 117.8 points conceded, Utah is sixth in the league on offense and 24th defensively.

At 25.9 assists per game, the Jazz are 10th in the NBA.

The Jazz are sixth in the NBA in 3-pointers made (13.6 per game) and 19th in 3-point percentage (35.7%).

In 2022-23, Utah has taken 57.3% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 42.7% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 67.8% of Utah's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 32.2% have been 3-pointers.

