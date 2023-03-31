Cooper Hummel plays his first game of the season when the Seattle Mariners battle the Cleveland Guardians and Hunter Gaddis at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

Cooper Hummel Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Cooper Hummel At The Plate (2022)

  • Hummel hit .176 with eight doubles, three triples, three home runs and 23 walks.
  • Hummel got a hit 25 times last season in 66 games (37.9%), including six multi-hit games (9.1%).
  • He homered in three games a year ago (out of 66 opportunities, 4.5%), leaving the ballpark in 1.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Hummel drove in a run in 13 of 66 games last season (19.7%), including three occasions when he drove in multiple runs (4.5%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.
  • In 25.8% of his 66 games last season, he touched home plate (17 times). He had three games with multiple runs in 2022 (4.5%).

Cooper Hummel Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
34 GP 26
.158 AVG .198
.266 OBP .283
.284 SLG .333
8 XBH 6
1 HR 2
8 RBI 9
36/14 K/BB 28/9
2 SB 2
Home Away
37 GP 29
13 (35.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (41.4%)
2 (5.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (13.8%)
9 (24.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (27.6%)
1 (2.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (6.9%)
6 (16.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (24.1%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Guardians pitching staff was 16th in MLB last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians had the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.46).
  • The Guardians surrendered 172 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 15th in baseball.
  • Gaddis makes his first start of the season for the Guardians.
  • In his last appearance on Thursday, Sept. 15, the 24-year-old righty, started and went four innings against the Chicago White Sox.
  • In two games last season he finished with a 0-2 record and had an 18.41 ERA and a 2.455 WHIP.
