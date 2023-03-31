On Friday, J.P. Crawford (coming off going 1-for-2) and the Seattle Mariners face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Gaddis. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Guardians.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate (2022)

  • Crawford hit .243 with 24 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 68 walks.
  • In 95 of 150 games last year (63.3%) Crawford had at least one hit, and in 32 of those contests (21.3%) he picked up more than one.
  • Including the 150 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he homered in seven of them (4.7%), hitting a home run in 1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Crawford drove in a run in 36 of 150 games last season (24.0%), including eight occasions when he drove in multiple runs (5.3%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
  • He scored a run in 50 of 150 games last year (33.3%), including eight multi-run games (5.3%).

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
68 GP 76
.231 AVG .254
.330 OBP .348
.315 SLG .354
13 XBH 20
3 HR 3
21 RBI 21
33/33 K/BB 47/35
1 SB 2
Home Away
70 GP 80
43 (61.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 52 (65.0%)
12 (17.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 20 (25.0%)
18 (25.7%) Games w/1+ Run 32 (40.0%)
3 (4.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (5.0%)
17 (24.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (23.8%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in the league.
  • The Guardians had the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.46).
  • Guardians pitchers combined to surrender 172 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (15th in the league).
  • Gaddis will make his first start of the season for the Guardians.
  • In his last appearance on Thursday, Sept. 15, the 24-year-old right-hander, started and went four innings against the Chicago White Sox.
  • In two games last season he put together a 0-2 record and had an 18.41 ERA and a 2.455 WHIP.
