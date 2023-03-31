The Boston Celtics (53-24) host the Utah Jazz (36-40) after winning three home games in a row. The Celtics are double-digit favorites by 13.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, March 31, 2023.

Jazz vs. Celtics Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV: NBCS-BOS and SportsNet RM
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Celtics -13.5 -

Jazz Betting Records & Stats

  • Jazz games have gone over the point total in 45 out of 76 opportunities (59.2%).
  • Utah is 43-33-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Jazz have come away with 17 wins in the 39 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • Utah has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +700.
  • Utah has an implied victory probability of 12.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Jazz vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats

Celtics vs Jazz Total Facts
Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Celtics 0 0% 118.3 235.5 111.8 229.6 227.9
Jazz 0 0% 117.2 235.5 117.8 229.6 231.6

Additional Jazz Insights & Trends

  • Utah has a 7-3 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall in its past 10 games.
  • The Jazz have gone over the total in eight of their last 10 games.
  • In 2022-23 against the spread, Utah has a lower winning percentage at home (.526, 20-18-0 record) than away (.605, 23-15-0).
  • The Jazz score 5.4 more points per game (117.2) than the Celtics allow (111.8).
  • Utah is 37-17 against the spread and 33-21 overall when it scores more than 111.8 points.

Jazz vs. Celtics Betting Splits

Celtics and Jazz Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Celtics 41-36 3-2 41-36
Jazz 43-33 0-0 45-31

Jazz vs. Celtics Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Celtics Jazz
118.3
Points Scored (PG)
 117.2
2
NBA Rank (PPG)
 6
29-10
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 37-17
36-3
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 33-21
111.8
Points Allowed (PG)
 117.8
6
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 24
32-19
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 27-14
40-11
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 23-18

