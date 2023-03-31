Jazz vs. Celtics: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 6:24 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Celtics (53-24) host the Utah Jazz (36-40) after winning three home games in a row. The Celtics are double-digit favorites by 13.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, March 31, 2023.
Jazz vs. Celtics Odds & Info
- When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: NBCS-BOS and SportsNet RM
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-13.5
|-
Jazz Betting Records & Stats
- Jazz games have gone over the point total in 45 out of 76 opportunities (59.2%).
- Utah is 43-33-0 against the spread this year.
- The Jazz have come away with 17 wins in the 39 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Utah has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +700.
- Utah has an implied victory probability of 12.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Jazz vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats
|Games Over
|% of Games Over
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|0
|0%
|118.3
|235.5
|111.8
|229.6
|227.9
|Jazz
|0
|0%
|117.2
|235.5
|117.8
|229.6
|231.6
Additional Jazz Insights & Trends
- Utah has a 7-3 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall in its past 10 games.
- The Jazz have gone over the total in eight of their last 10 games.
- In 2022-23 against the spread, Utah has a lower winning percentage at home (.526, 20-18-0 record) than away (.605, 23-15-0).
- The Jazz score 5.4 more points per game (117.2) than the Celtics allow (111.8).
- Utah is 37-17 against the spread and 33-21 overall when it scores more than 111.8 points.
Jazz vs. Celtics Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Celtics
|41-36
|3-2
|41-36
|Jazz
|43-33
|0-0
|45-31
Jazz vs. Celtics Point Insights
|Celtics
|Jazz
|118.3
|117.2
|2
|6
|29-10
|37-17
|36-3
|33-21
|111.8
|117.8
|6
|24
|32-19
|27-14
|40-11
|23-18
