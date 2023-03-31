The Boston Celtics (53-24) host the Utah Jazz (36-40) after winning three home games in a row. The Celtics are double-digit favorites by 13.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, March 31, 2023.

Jazz vs. Celtics Odds & Info

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBCS-BOS and SportsNet RM

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -13.5 -

Jazz Betting Records & Stats

Jazz games have gone over the point total in 45 out of 76 opportunities (59.2%).

Utah is 43-33-0 against the spread this year.

The Jazz have come away with 17 wins in the 39 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Utah has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +700.

Utah has an implied victory probability of 12.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Jazz vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats

Celtics vs Jazz Total Facts Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 0 0% 118.3 235.5 111.8 229.6 227.9 Jazz 0 0% 117.2 235.5 117.8 229.6 231.6

Additional Jazz Insights & Trends

Utah has a 7-3 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall in its past 10 games.

The Jazz have gone over the total in eight of their last 10 games.

In 2022-23 against the spread, Utah has a lower winning percentage at home (.526, 20-18-0 record) than away (.605, 23-15-0).

The Jazz score 5.4 more points per game (117.2) than the Celtics allow (111.8).

Utah is 37-17 against the spread and 33-21 overall when it scores more than 111.8 points.

Jazz vs. Celtics Betting Splits

Celtics and Jazz Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 41-36 3-2 41-36 Jazz 43-33 0-0 45-31

Jazz vs. Celtics Point Insights

Scoring Insights Celtics Jazz 118.3 Points Scored (PG) 117.2 2 NBA Rank (PPG) 6 29-10 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 37-17 36-3 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 33-21 111.8 Points Allowed (PG) 117.8 6 NBA Rank (PAPG) 24 32-19 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 27-14 40-11 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 23-18

