Kolten Wong Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Guardians - March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 2:23 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Friday, Kolten Wong (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Seattle Mariners play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Gaddis. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kolten Wong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Kolten Wong At The Plate (2022)
- Wong hit .251 with 24 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs and 48 walks.
- Wong had a base hit in 77 out of 134 games last season (57.5%), with at least two hits in 26 of them (19.4%).
- In 12 of 134 games last year, he hit a home run (9.0%). He went deep in 3% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- In 25.4% of his games a year ago (34 of 134), Wong drove in a run. In eight of those games (6.0%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in three contests.
- He scored a run in 50 of 134 games last season, with multiple runs in 13 of those games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|66
|.242
|AVG
|.260
|.339
|OBP
|.345
|.445
|SLG
|.416
|24
|XBH
|19
|8
|HR
|7
|25
|RBI
|22
|51/26
|K/BB
|37/22
|6
|SB
|11
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|68
|35 (53.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|42 (61.8%)
|13 (19.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|13 (19.1%)
|22 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|28 (41.2%)
|7 (10.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (7.4%)
|17 (25.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|17 (25.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Guardians had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in MLB.
- The Guardians' 3.46 team ERA ranked sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combined to give up 172 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 15th in baseball.
- Gaddis makes his first start of the season for the Guardians.
- The 24-year-old right-hander started and threw four innings when he last appeared Thursday, Sept. 15 against the Chicago White Sox.
- Over his two appearances last season he finished with an 18.41 ERA and a 2.455 WHIP, compiling a 0-2 record.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.