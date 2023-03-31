After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Tommy La Stella and the Seattle Mariners take on the Cleveland Guardians (who will hand the ball to Hunter Gaddis) at 10:10 PM ET on Friday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Tommy La Stella Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023

Friday, March 31, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis

Hunter Gaddis TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tommy La Stella? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Tommy La Stella At The Plate (2022)

La Stella hit .239 with 14 doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.

La Stella picked up at least one hit 31 times last season in 60 games played (51.7%), including multiple hits on 11 occasions (18.3%).

Logging a plate appearance in 60 games a season ago, he hit only two homers.

In 11 of 60 games last season (18.3%), La Stella drove in a run, including two games with two or more RBIs.

He scored in 14 of 60 games last season (23.3%), including scoring more than once in 5.0% of his games (three times).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tommy La Stella Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 28 GP 30 .213 AVG .264 .217 OBP .340 .326 SLG .374 8 XBH 8 1 HR 1 8 RBI 6 13/1 K/BB 17/10 0 SB 0 Home Away 29 GP 31 14 (48.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (54.8%) 5 (17.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (19.4%) 6 (20.7%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (25.8%) 1 (3.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.2%) 5 (17.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (19.4%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)