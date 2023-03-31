Ty France -- 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Cleveland Guardians, with Hunter Gaddis on the hill, on March 31 at 10:10 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 3-for-4 with a double and a home run) in his previous game against the Guardians.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Ty France At The Plate (2022)

  • France slugged .439 while batting .278.
  • He ranked 29th in batting average, 40th in on base percentage, and 56th in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB action last season.
  • France picked up a hit in 69.0% of his games last year (100 of 145), with multiple hits in 43 of those contests (29.7%).
  • He hit a long ball in 13.8% of his games last season (145 in all), going deep in 3.3% of his chances at the plate.
  • France drove in a run in 53 of 145 games last season, with multiple RBIs in 25 of them. He drove in three or more runs in five games.
  • He crossed the plate in 54 of 145 games last year (37.2%), including scoring more than once in 6.9% of his games (10 times).

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
70 GP 70
.284 AVG .272
.361 OBP .329
.443 SLG .436
22 XBH 26
10 HR 10
42 RBI 42
44/21 K/BB 50/17
0 SB 0
Home Away
71 GP 74
50 (70.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 50 (67.6%)
19 (26.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 24 (32.4%)
27 (38.0%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (36.5%)
10 (14.1%) Games w/1+ HR 10 (13.5%)
25 (35.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 28 (37.8%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in the league.
  • The Guardians' 3.46 team ERA ranked sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combined to surrender 172 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (15th in the league).
  • Gaddis will make his first start of the season for the Guardians.
  • The 24-year-old right-hander started and threw four innings when he last appeared Thursday, Sept. 15 against the Chicago White Sox.
  • Last season he compiled a 0-2 record, an 18.41 ERA and a 2.455 WHIP over his two games.
