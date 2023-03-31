Ty France -- 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Cleveland Guardians, with Hunter Gaddis on the hill, on March 31 at 10:10 PM ET.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Ty France At The Plate (2022)

France slugged .439 while batting .278.

He ranked 29th in batting average, 40th in on base percentage, and 56th in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB action last season.

France picked up a hit in 69.0% of his games last year (100 of 145), with multiple hits in 43 of those contests (29.7%).

He hit a long ball in 13.8% of his games last season (145 in all), going deep in 3.3% of his chances at the plate.

France drove in a run in 53 of 145 games last season, with multiple RBIs in 25 of them. He drove in three or more runs in five games.

He crossed the plate in 54 of 145 games last year (37.2%), including scoring more than once in 6.9% of his games (10 times).

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 70 GP 70 .284 AVG .272 .361 OBP .329 .443 SLG .436 22 XBH 26 10 HR 10 42 RBI 42 44/21 K/BB 50/17 0 SB 0 Home Away 71 GP 74 50 (70.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 50 (67.6%) 19 (26.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 24 (32.4%) 27 (38.0%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (36.5%) 10 (14.1%) Games w/1+ HR 10 (13.5%) 25 (35.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 28 (37.8%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)