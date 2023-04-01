After going 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in his last game, Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners face the Cleveland Guardians (who will hand the ball to Aaron Civale) at 9:40 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park

Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Cal Raleigh At The Plate (2022)

Raleigh hit .211 with 20 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 38 walks.

Raleigh got a base hit in 63 of 124 games last year (50.8%), with at least two hits in 17 of those contests (13.7%).

Including the 124 games he played in last season, he homered in 26 of them (21.0%), leaving the ballpark in 6.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 32.3% of his games a season ago (40 of 124), Raleigh picked up an RBI. In 17 of those games (13.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in seven contests.

He scored a run in 33.9% of his 124 games last season, with more than one run in 5.6% of those games (seven).

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 59 GP 56 .180 AVG .244 .229 OBP .341 .371 SLG .619 18 XBH 30 9 HR 18 21 RBI 42 69/13 K/BB 53/25 0 SB 1 Home Away 63 GP 61 26 (41.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 37 (60.7%) 8 (12.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (14.8%) 15 (23.8%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (44.3%) 9 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 17 (27.9%) 15 (23.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 25 (41.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)