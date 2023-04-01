Cal Raleigh Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Guardians - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 2:23 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in his last game, Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners face the Cleveland Guardians (who will hand the ball to Aaron Civale) at 9:40 PM ET on Saturday.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Cal Raleigh At The Plate (2022)
- Raleigh hit .211 with 20 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 38 walks.
- Raleigh got a base hit in 63 of 124 games last year (50.8%), with at least two hits in 17 of those contests (13.7%).
- Including the 124 games he played in last season, he homered in 26 of them (21.0%), leaving the ballpark in 6.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 32.3% of his games a season ago (40 of 124), Raleigh picked up an RBI. In 17 of those games (13.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in seven contests.
- He scored a run in 33.9% of his 124 games last season, with more than one run in 5.6% of those games (seven).
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|56
|.180
|AVG
|.244
|.229
|OBP
|.341
|.371
|SLG
|.619
|18
|XBH
|30
|9
|HR
|18
|21
|RBI
|42
|69/13
|K/BB
|53/25
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|61
|26 (41.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|37 (60.7%)
|8 (12.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (14.8%)
|15 (23.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|27 (44.3%)
|9 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|17 (27.9%)
|15 (23.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|25 (41.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Guardians had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in the league.
- The Guardians had the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.46).
- Guardians pitchers combined to give up 172 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 15th in baseball.
- Civale will start for the Guardians, his first this season.
- The 27-year-old righty started and threw a third of an inning in his last appearance on Tuesday, Oct. 18 against the New York Yankees.
- Last season he finished with a 4.92 ERA and a 1.186 WHIP over his 20 games, compiling a 5-6 record.
