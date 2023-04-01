The Seattle Mariners and J.P. Crawford, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Aaron Civale and the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 9:40 PM ET.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate (2022)

Crawford hit .243 with 24 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 68 walks.

Crawford picked up at least one hit 95 times last year in 150 games played (63.3%), including multiple hits on 32 occasions (21.3%).

He homered in 4.7% of his games last year (seven of 150), and 1% of his trips to the dish.

In 24.0% of his games a season ago (36 of 150), Crawford plated a run. In eight of those games (5.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in two contests.

In 33.3% of his 150 games last season, he scored a run (50 times). He had eight games with multiple runs in 2022 (5.3%).

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 68 GP 76 .231 AVG .254 .330 OBP .348 .315 SLG .354 13 XBH 20 3 HR 3 21 RBI 21 33/33 K/BB 47/35 1 SB 2 Home Away 70 GP 80 43 (61.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 52 (65.0%) 12 (17.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 20 (25.0%) 18 (25.7%) Games w/1+ Run 32 (40.0%) 3 (4.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (5.0%) 17 (24.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (23.8%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)