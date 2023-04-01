Coming off a victory last time out, the Seattle Kraken will host the Los Angeles Kings (who lost their previous game) on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.

You can catch the action on ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, KCOP-TV, and TVAS2 to see the Kraken meet the Kings.

Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, KCOP-TV, and TVAS2

Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Kraken vs. Kings Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/29/2022 Kings Kraken 9-8 (F/OT) SEA 11/19/2022 Kraken Kings 3-2 (F/OT) SEA 10/13/2022 Kings Kraken 4-1 SEA

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken have given up 233 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 14th in NHL play in goals against.

The Kraken's 258 total goals (3.5 per game) rank sixth in the league.

Over the past 10 contests, the Kraken have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Kraken have given up 3.4 goals per game (34 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over that time.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Vince Dunn 74 13 48 61 50 43 - Jared McCann 71 35 25 60 25 51 33.3% Jordan Eberle 74 16 39 55 28 48 45.2% Matthew Beniers 72 21 31 52 42 48 42.6% Yanni Gourde 73 11 33 44 25 60 49.8%

Kings Stats & Trends

The Kings' total of 237 goals conceded (3.2 per game) is 17th in the NHL.

With 253 goals (3.4 per game), the Kings have the NHL's 10th-best offense.

In their past 10 games, the Kings are 6-2-2 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Kings have allowed 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) during that stretch.

Kings Key Players