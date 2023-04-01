Kraken vs. Kings: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 9:46 AM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Seattle Kraken (41-25-8) and Los Angeles Kings (43-22-10) play at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday, April 1 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, KCOP-TV, and TVAS2. The Kraken defeated the Anaheim Ducks 4-1 in their most recent outing, while the Kings are coming off a 2-0 loss to the Edmonton Oilers.
Kraken vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, KCOP-TV, and TVAS2
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Kraken (-120)
|Kings (+100)
|6
Kraken Betting Insights
- The Kraken have a 23-11 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- Seattle is 23-8 (winning 74.2% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -120 or shorter.
- The Kraken have a 54.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- In 46 of 74 matches this season, Seattle and its opponent have combined to finish above 6 goals.
Kraken vs. Kings Rankings
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|Kings Total (Rank)
|258 (6th)
|Goals
|253 (10th)
|233 (14th)
|Goals Allowed
|237 (17th)
|41 (23rd)
|Power Play Goals
|63 (4th)
|53 (22nd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|61 (26th)
Kraken Advanced Stats
- Seattle hit the over in six of its last 10 contests.
- The average amount of goals in the Kraken's past 10 games is 0.4 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.
- In their past 10 games, the Kraken are putting up 0.7 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Kraken offense's 258 total goals (3.5 per game) are ranked sixth in the NHL this year.
- On defense, the Kraken have given up 233 goals (3.2 per game) to rank 14th in league action.
- The team is ranked 11th in goal differential at +25.
