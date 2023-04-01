Saturday's contest between the Seattle Mariners (1-0) and the Cleveland Guardians (0-1) at T-Mobile Park should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4--0 and heavily favors the Mariners to come out on top. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET on April 1.

The Mariners will look to Logan Gilbert against the Guardians and Aaron Civale.

Mariners vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

  • When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
  • How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
  How to Watch: Live Stream available

Mariners vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Mariners 4, Guardians -1.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Guardians

  • Total Prediction: Under 7 runs

Mariners Performance Insights

  • The Mariners entered a game as favorites 82 times last season and won 54, or 65.9%, of those games.
  • Last season, Seattle won 35 of its 57 games, or 61.4%, when favored by at least -140 on the moneyline.
  • The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Mariners.
  • With a middle-of-the-pack offense, Seattle managed to score 690 runs (4.3 per game) last season.
  • The Mariners had the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.59).

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
March 30 Guardians W 3-0 Luis Castillo vs Shane Bieber
March 31 Guardians L 9-4 Robbie Ray vs Hunter Gaddis
April 1 Guardians - Logan Gilbert vs Aaron Civale
April 2 Guardians - Marco Gonzales vs Cal Quantrill
April 3 Angels - George Kirby vs TBA
April 4 Angels - Luis Castillo vs TBA
April 5 Angels - Robbie Ray vs Shohei Ohtani
April 7 @ Guardians - TBA vs TBA

