Saturday's contest between the Seattle Mariners (1-0) and the Cleveland Guardians (0-1) at T-Mobile Park should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4--0 and heavily favors the Mariners to come out on top. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET on April 1.

The Mariners will look to Logan Gilbert against the Guardians and Aaron Civale.

Mariners vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Mariners vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Mariners 4, Guardians -1.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Under 7 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners entered a game as favorites 82 times last season and won 54, or 65.9%, of those games.

Last season, Seattle won 35 of its 57 games, or 61.4%, when favored by at least -140 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Mariners.

With a middle-of-the-pack offense, Seattle managed to score 690 runs (4.3 per game) last season.

The Mariners had the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.59).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mariners Schedule