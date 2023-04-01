The Seattle Mariners and Cleveland Guardians will play on Saturday at T-Mobile Park, at 9:40 PM ET. Aaron Civale will start for Cleveland, trying to shut down Julio Rodriguez and company.

Mariners vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners ranked ninth-best in baseball last season with 197 total home runs.

Last year the Mariners ranked 14th in MLB slugging .390.

Seattle drew at least five walks in 55 games last season, and it went 35-20 in those contests.

Cleveland ranked 15th in the majors with 698 total runs scored last season.

Last year the Mariners ranked 13th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .315.

Seattle had an 8.7 K/9 last season as a pitching staff, which ranked 12th in the majors.

Seattle's pitchers had a combined ERA of 3.59 last year, eighth-best in baseball.

The Mariners had a combined WHIP of just 1.191 as a pitching staff, which was the eighth-best in baseball last season.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Logan Gilbert gets the call to start for the Mariners, his first of the season.

The 25-year-old right-hander last appeared Tuesday, Oct. 11 against the Houston Astros, when he started and went 5 1/3 innings.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Guardians W 3-0 Home Luis Castillo Shane Bieber 3/31/2023 Guardians L 9-4 Home Robbie Ray Hunter Gaddis 4/1/2023 Guardians - Home Logan Gilbert Aaron Civale 4/2/2023 Guardians - Home Marco Gonzales Cal Quantrill 4/3/2023 Angels - Home George Kirby - 4/4/2023 Angels - Home Luis Castillo - 4/5/2023 Angels - Home Robbie Ray Shohei Ohtani 4/7/2023 Guardians - Away - -

