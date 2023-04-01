On Saturday, April 1, Julio Rodriguez's Seattle Mariners (1-0) host the Cleveland Guardians (0-1) in an early-season contest at T-Mobile Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Mariners as -140 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Guardians +115 moneyline odds. The game's total is set at 7 runs.

Mariners vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert - SEA (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Aaron Civale - CLE (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Mariners vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Mariners versus Guardians game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Mariners (-140) in this matchup, means that you think the Mariners will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $17.14 back.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Cal Raleigh hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Mariners vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners were favorites in 82 games last season and won 54 (65.9%) of those contests.

Last season, the Mariners won 35 of their 57 games, or 61.4%, when favored by at least -140 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Seattle has a 58.3% chance to win.

The Mariners averaged 1.2 homers per home game last season (97 total at home).

Seattle had a .382 slugging percentage and averaged 2.6 extra-base hits per game at home.

The Guardians came away with 38 wins in the 81 contests they were listed as the underdogs in last season.

Last year, the Guardians won 23 of 51 games when listed as at least +115 on the moneyline.

Cleveland averaged one home run per game when playing away from home last season (77 total in road contests).

The Guardians slugged .398 with three extra-base hits per game on the road.

Mariners vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+145) Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+185) Ty France 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+175) Tommy La Stella 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+275) J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+325)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Mariners, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1800 9th 2nd Win AL West +325 - 2nd

Think the Mariners can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Seattle and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.