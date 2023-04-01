The Seattle Mariners and Teoscar Hernandez, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Aaron Civale and the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Teoscar Hernández? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate (2022)

Hernandez hit .267 with 35 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 34 walks.

Among qualified batters last season, he ranked 46th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 87th and he was 19th in slugging.

Hernandez had a hit 89 times last season in 133 games (66.9%), including 36 multi-hit games (27.1%).

Including the 133 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he hit a home run in 24 of them (18.0%), taking the pitcher deep in 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 35.3% of his games a season ago (47 of 133), Hernandez plated a run. In 24 of those games (18.0%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in eight contests.

He came around to score in 54 of his 133 games a season ago (40.6%), with two or more runs scored 14 times (10.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 65 GP 66 .259 AVG .273 .309 OBP .323 .519 SLG .465 31 XBH 30 15 HR 10 44 RBI 33 74/15 K/BB 78/19 2 SB 4 Home Away 67 GP 66 40 (59.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 49 (74.2%) 18 (26.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 18 (27.3%) 27 (40.3%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (40.9%) 14 (20.9%) Games w/1+ HR 10 (15.2%) 23 (34.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 24 (36.4%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)