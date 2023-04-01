Tom Murphy is back in the lineup for the Seattle Mariners and will face Aaron Civale and the Cleveland Guardians April 1 at 9:40 PM ET.

Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Tom Murphy At The Plate (2022)

  • Murphy hit .303 with two doubles, a home run and eight walks.
  • Murphy picked up a hit in 50.0% of his games last season (seven of 14), with at least two hits in three of those contests (21.4%).
  • He hit a home run once out of 14 games a year ago, going deep in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Murphy had an RBI in one of 14 games last year.
  • He scored a run in 35.7% of his games last season (five of 14), with two or more runs on three occasions (21.4%).

Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
5 GP 7
.400 AVG .222
.526 OBP .364
.467 SLG .444
1 XBH 2
0 HR 1
0 RBI 1
4/4 K/BB 9/4
0 SB 0
Home Away
5 GP 9
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (33.3%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Guardians pitching staff was 16th in the league last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians' 3.46 team ERA ranked sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Guardians surrendered 172 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 15th in baseball.
  • Civale starts for the first time this season for the Guardians.
  • The 27-year-old right-hander last appeared Tuesday, Oct. 18 against the New York Yankees, when he started and went a third of an inning.
  • Last season he compiled a 5-6 record, a 4.92 ERA and a 1.186 WHIP over his 20 games.
