Tom Murphy is back in the lineup for the Seattle Mariners and will face Aaron Civale and the Cleveland Guardians April 1 at 9:40 PM ET.

Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Tom Murphy At The Plate (2022)

Murphy hit .303 with two doubles, a home run and eight walks.

Murphy picked up a hit in 50.0% of his games last season (seven of 14), with at least two hits in three of those contests (21.4%).

He hit a home run once out of 14 games a year ago, going deep in 2.4% of his plate appearances.

Murphy had an RBI in one of 14 games last year.

He scored a run in 35.7% of his games last season (five of 14), with two or more runs on three occasions (21.4%).

Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 5 GP 7 .400 AVG .222 .526 OBP .364 .467 SLG .444 1 XBH 2 0 HR 1 0 RBI 1 4/4 K/BB 9/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 5 GP 9 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (33.3%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)