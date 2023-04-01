On Saturday, Tommy La Stella (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Seattle Mariners play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Tommy La Stella Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Tommy La Stella At The Plate (2022)

  • La Stella hit .239 with 14 doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.
  • La Stella picked up at least one hit 31 times last year in 60 games played (51.7%), including multiple hits on 11 occasions (18.3%).
  • He went deep in two of 60 games last year, going deep in 1% of his plate appearances.
  • In 11 of 60 games last season (18.3%), La Stella drove in a run, including two games with two or more RBIs.
  • In 14 of 60 games last season (23.3%) he scored, and in three of those games (5.0%) he scored more than once.

Tommy La Stella Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
28 GP 30
.213 AVG .264
.217 OBP .340
.326 SLG .374
8 XBH 8
1 HR 1
8 RBI 6
13/1 K/BB 17/10
0 SB 0
Home Away
29 GP 31
14 (48.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (54.8%)
5 (17.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (19.4%)
6 (20.7%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (25.8%)
1 (3.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.2%)
5 (17.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (19.4%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff last season ranked 16th in MLB.
  • The Guardians had the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.46).
  • Guardians pitchers combined to allow 172 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (15th in baseball).
  • Civale starts for the first time this season for the Guardians.
  • The 27-year-old righty started and threw a third of an inning in his last appearance on Tuesday, Oct. 18 against the New York Yankees.
  • In 20 games last season he finished with a 5-6 record and had a 4.92 ERA and a 1.186 WHIP.
