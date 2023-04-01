Tommy La Stella Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Guardians - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 2:23 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Saturday, Tommy La Stella (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Seattle Mariners play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Tommy La Stella Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Tommy La Stella At The Plate (2022)
- La Stella hit .239 with 14 doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.
- La Stella picked up at least one hit 31 times last year in 60 games played (51.7%), including multiple hits on 11 occasions (18.3%).
- He went deep in two of 60 games last year, going deep in 1% of his plate appearances.
- In 11 of 60 games last season (18.3%), La Stella drove in a run, including two games with two or more RBIs.
- In 14 of 60 games last season (23.3%) he scored, and in three of those games (5.0%) he scored more than once.
Tommy La Stella Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|30
|.213
|AVG
|.264
|.217
|OBP
|.340
|.326
|SLG
|.374
|8
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|6
|13/1
|K/BB
|17/10
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|31
|14 (48.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (54.8%)
|5 (17.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (19.4%)
|6 (20.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (25.8%)
|1 (3.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (3.2%)
|5 (17.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (19.4%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff last season ranked 16th in MLB.
- The Guardians had the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.46).
- Guardians pitchers combined to allow 172 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (15th in baseball).
- Civale starts for the first time this season for the Guardians.
- The 27-year-old righty started and threw a third of an inning in his last appearance on Tuesday, Oct. 18 against the New York Yankees.
- In 20 games last season he finished with a 5-6 record and had a 4.92 ERA and a 1.186 WHIP.
