Cal Raleigh Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Guardians - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:24 AM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Sunday, Cal Raleigh (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Seattle Mariners play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Cal Quantrill. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Guardians.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Cal Raleigh At The Plate (2022)
- Raleigh hit .211 with 20 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 38 walks.
- In 50.8% of his 124 games last season, Raleigh picked up a hit. He also had 17 multi-hit games in 2022.
- He hit a long ball in 21.0% of his games last season (124 in all), going deep in 6.5% of his plate appearances.
- Raleigh drove in a run in 40 of 124 games last season (32.3%), including 17 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (13.7%). He had three or more RBIs in seven games.
- He scored a run in 42 of 124 games last year, with multiple runs in seven of those games.
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|56
|.180
|AVG
|.244
|.229
|OBP
|.341
|.371
|SLG
|.619
|18
|XBH
|30
|9
|HR
|18
|21
|RBI
|42
|69/13
|K/BB
|53/25
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|61
|26 (41.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|37 (60.7%)
|8 (12.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (14.8%)
|15 (23.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|27 (44.3%)
|9 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|17 (27.9%)
|15 (23.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|25 (41.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Guardians had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in the league.
- The Guardians had the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.46).
- Guardians pitchers combined to allow 172 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (15th in baseball).
- Quantrill makes his first start of the season for the Guardians.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 16, the 28-year-old righty, started and went five innings against the New York Yankees.
- Last season he ranked 27th in ERA (3.38), 32nd in WHIP (1.208), and 44th in K/9 (6.2) among qualified pitchers in MLB.
