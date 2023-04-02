On Sunday, Cal Raleigh (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Seattle Mariners play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Cal Quantrill. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Guardians.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Cal Raleigh At The Plate (2022)

Raleigh hit .211 with 20 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 38 walks.

In 50.8% of his 124 games last season, Raleigh picked up a hit. He also had 17 multi-hit games in 2022.

He hit a long ball in 21.0% of his games last season (124 in all), going deep in 6.5% of his plate appearances.

Raleigh drove in a run in 40 of 124 games last season (32.3%), including 17 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (13.7%). He had three or more RBIs in seven games.

He scored a run in 42 of 124 games last year, with multiple runs in seven of those games.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 59 GP 56 .180 AVG .244 .229 OBP .341 .371 SLG .619 18 XBH 30 9 HR 18 21 RBI 42 69/13 K/BB 53/25 0 SB 1 Home Away 63 GP 61 26 (41.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 37 (60.7%) 8 (12.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (14.8%) 15 (23.8%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (44.3%) 9 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 17 (27.9%) 15 (23.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 25 (41.0%)

