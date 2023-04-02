J.P. Crawford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Guardians - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:24 AM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners take on the Cleveland Guardians (who will hand the ball to Cal Quantrill) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Guardians.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on J.P. Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
J.P. Crawford At The Plate (2022)
- Crawford hit .243 with 24 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 68 walks.
- In 63.3% of his games last year (95 of 150), Crawford had a base hit, and in 32 of those games (21.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He went yard in seven games a year ago (out of 150 opportunities, 4.7%), going deep in 1% of his trips to home plate.
- Crawford picked up an RBI in 36 out of 150 games last year (24.0%), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (5.3%).
- He scored a run in 50 of 150 games last year (33.3%), including eight multi-run games (5.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|76
|.231
|AVG
|.254
|.330
|OBP
|.348
|.315
|SLG
|.354
|13
|XBH
|20
|3
|HR
|3
|21
|RBI
|21
|33/33
|K/BB
|47/35
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|80
|43 (61.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|52 (65.0%)
|12 (17.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|20 (25.0%)
|18 (25.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|32 (40.0%)
|3 (4.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (5.0%)
|17 (24.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|19 (23.8%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Guardians pitching staff ranked 16th in the league last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians had the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.46).
- The Guardians surrendered 172 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 15th in baseball.
- Quantrill will start for the Guardians, his first of the season.
- The 28-year-old right-hander started and threw five innings in his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 16 against the New York Yankees.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors last year he ranked 27th in ERA (3.38), 32nd in WHIP (1.208), and 44th in K/9 (6.2).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.