Jarred Kelenic -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Cleveland Guardians, with Cal Quantrill on the mound, on April 2 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
Jarred Kelenic At The Plate (2022)

  • Kelenic hit .141 with five doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 16 walks.
  • Kelenic picked up a hit in 32.2% of his games last year (19 of 59), with multiple hits in six of those contests (10.2%).
  • He hit a home run in 10.2% of his games last year (six of 59), and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Kelenic picked up an RBI in 11 of 59 games last season (18.6%), including six occasions when he drove in multiple runs (10.2%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.
  • He came around to score in 25.4% of his games last season (15 of 59), with more than one run on five occasions (8.5%).

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
30 GP 21
.125 AVG .164
.206 OBP .243
.281 SLG .358
6 XBH 7
4 HR 3
10 RBI 7
36/9 K/BB 25/7
3 SB 2
Home Away
32 GP 27
10 (31.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (33.3%)
2 (6.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (14.8%)
8 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (25.9%)
3 (9.4%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.1%)
6 (18.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (18.5%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff last season ranked 16th in MLB.
  • The Guardians had the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.46).
  • Guardians pitchers combined to allow 172 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (15th in the league).
  • Quantrill will make his first start of the season for the Guardians.
  • The 28-year-old right-hander started and threw five innings when he last appeared Sunday, Oct. 16 against the New York Yankees.
  • His 3.38 ERA ranked 27th, 1.208 WHIP ranked 32nd, and 6.2 K/9 ranked 44th among qualified major league pitchers last season.
