The Brooklyn Nets (42-35) take on the Utah Jazz (36-41) as 8.5-point favorites on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET on YES and SportsNet RM.

Jazz vs. Nets Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
  • TV: YES and SportsNet RM
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Nets -8.5 -

Jazz Betting Records & Stats

  • In the Jazz's 77 games with a set total, 46 have hit the over (59.7%).
  • Utah has a 44-33-0 record against the spread this year.
  • The Jazz have won in 17, or 42.5%, of the 40 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
  • Utah has not won as an underdog of +300 or more on the moneyline this season in five games with those odds or longer.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Utah has a 25% chance of walking away with the win.

Jazz vs. Nets Over/Under Stats

Nets vs Jazz Total Facts
Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Nets 0 0% 113.7 230.9 112.8 230.7 226.9
Jazz 0 0% 117.2 230.9 117.9 230.7 231.6

Additional Jazz Insights & Trends

  • Utah is 7-3 against the spread and 4-6 overall over its last 10 games.
  • In their past 10 games, the Jazz have hit the over eight times.
  • Utah's winning percentage against the spread at home is .526 (20-18-0). On the road, it is .615 (24-15-0).
  • The Jazz's 117.2 points per game are only 4.4 more points than the 112.8 the Nets give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 112.8 points, Utah is 37-15 against the spread and 32-20 overall.

Jazz vs. Nets Betting Splits

Nets and Jazz Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Nets 41-36 5-5 35-42
Jazz 44-33 8-1 46-31

Jazz vs. Nets Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Nets Jazz
113.7
Points Scored (PG)
 117.2
17
NBA Rank (PPG)
 6
20-9
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 37-15
22-7
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 32-20
112.8
Points Allowed (PG)
 117.9
12
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 24
33-20
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 16-4
37-16
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 15-5

