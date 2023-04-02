The Utah Jazz (36-41) battle the Brooklyn Nets (42-35) at Barclays Center on April 2, 2023.

Jazz vs. Nets Game Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: FOX

Jazz Stats Insights

The Jazz are shooting 47.3% from the field, one% higher than the 46.3% the Nets' opponents have shot this season.

Utah has put together a 26-20 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.

The Nets are the 29th best rebounding team in the league, the Jazz rank fifth.

The Jazz put up only 4.4 more points per game (117.2) than the Nets give up to opponents (112.8).

When it scores more than 112.8 points, Utah is 32-20.

Jazz Home & Away Comparison

The Jazz average more points per game at home (118.1) than away (116.3), and also concede fewer points at home (116.6) than on the road (119.1).

The Jazz collect 1.1 fewer assists per game at home (25.3) than away (26.4).

Jazz Injuries