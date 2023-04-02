How to Watch the Jazz vs. Nets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:32 AM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Utah Jazz (36-41) battle the Brooklyn Nets (42-35) at Barclays Center on April 2, 2023.
Jazz vs. Nets Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: FOX
Jazz Stats Insights
- The Jazz are shooting 47.3% from the field, one% higher than the 46.3% the Nets' opponents have shot this season.
- Utah has put together a 26-20 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.
- The Nets are the 29th best rebounding team in the league, the Jazz rank fifth.
- The Jazz put up only 4.4 more points per game (117.2) than the Nets give up to opponents (112.8).
- When it scores more than 112.8 points, Utah is 32-20.
Jazz Home & Away Comparison
- The Jazz average more points per game at home (118.1) than away (116.3), and also concede fewer points at home (116.6) than on the road (119.1).
- At home Utah is giving up 116.6 points per game, 2.5 fewer points than it is on the road (119.1).
- The Jazz collect 1.1 fewer assists per game at home (25.3) than away (26.4).
Jazz Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Collin Sexton
|Out
|Hamstring
|Lauri Markkanen
|Questionable
|Hand
|Jordan Clarkson
|Out
|Finger
|Rudy Gay
|Out
|Back
