Kelly Olynyk and his Utah Jazz teammates take on the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET.

In a 122-114 loss to the Celtics (his last game) Olynyk put up eight points and eight rebounds.

In this article, we dig into Olynyk's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Kelly Olynyk Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 12.2 12.5 Rebounds 7.5 5.9 7.9 Assists 3.5 3.6 5.3 PRA 23.5 21.7 25.7 PR 20.5 18.1 20.4 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.1



Kelly Olynyk Insights vs. the Nets

Olynyk is responsible for attempting 7.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.1 per game.

He's connected on 1.3 threes per game, or 8.2% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Olynyk's Jazz average 103.6 possessions per game, ninth-highest among NBA teams, while the Nets are the league's slowest with 99.1 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Nets have allowed 112.8 points per game, which is 12th-best in the league.

The Nets are the 25th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 45.0 rebounds per contest.

The Nets allow 23.3 assists per game, third-ranked in the league.

Conceding 11.9 made 3-pointers per contest, the Nets are the seventh-ranked squad in the league.

Kelly Olynyk vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/29/2022 17 8 3 8 1 0 1 11/5/2021 25 14 10 2 2 1 1 10/31/2021 21 9 2 2 1 0 1

