After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Kolten Wong and the Seattle Mariners take on the Cleveland Guardians (who will start Cal Quantrill) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill

Cal Quantrill TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kolten Wong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Kolten Wong At The Plate (2022)

Wong hit .251 with 24 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs and 48 walks.

Wong picked up a hit in 57.5% of his games last season (77 of 134), with at least two hits in 26 of them (19.4%).

In 12 of 134 games last year, he hit a home run (9.0%). He went deep in 3% of his trips to the dish in 2022.

Wong picked up an RBI in 34 of 134 games last season (25.4%), including eight occasions when he drove in multiple runs (6.0%). He had three or more RBIs in three games.

In 37.3% of his games last year (50 of 134), he scored at least one run, and in 13 (9.7%) he scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 65 GP 66 .242 AVG .260 .339 OBP .345 .445 SLG .416 24 XBH 19 8 HR 7 25 RBI 22 51/26 K/BB 37/22 6 SB 11 Home Away 66 GP 68 35 (53.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 42 (61.8%) 13 (19.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (19.1%) 22 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 28 (41.2%) 7 (10.6%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (7.4%) 17 (25.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 17 (25.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)