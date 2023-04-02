Sunday's game between the Cleveland Guardians (2-1) and Seattle Mariners (1-2) matching up at T-Mobile Park has a projected final score of 4-2 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Guardians, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 4:10 PM ET on April 2.

The Mariners will look to Marco Gonzales against the Guardians and Cal Quantrill.

Mariners vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Mariners vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Guardians 4, Mariners 3.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Mariners Performance Insights

Last season, the Mariners won 54 out of the 82 games, or 65.9%, in which they were favored.

Last season, Seattle won 54 of its 82 games, or 65.9%, when favored by at least -110 on the moneyline.

The Mariners have a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

With 690 total runs scored last season, Seattle ranked 18th in the majors (4.3 per game).

The Mariners had the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.59).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mariners Schedule