Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians face the Seattle Mariners on Sunday at T-Mobile Park. Marco Gonzales will start for Seattle, with first pitch at 4:10 PM ET.

Sign up for fuboTV to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mariners vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners ranked ninth-best in MLB play last season with 197 total home runs.

Last year the Mariners' .390 slugging percentage ranked 14th in MLB.

Seattle finished 35-20 over the 55 games last season when it drew five or more walks.

Cleveland scored 698 runs (4.3 per game) last season, which ranked 15th in MLB.

Last year the Mariners ranked 13th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .315.

Seattle struck out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 12th in MLB.

Seattle's pitchers had a combined ERA of 3.59 last year, eighth-best in baseball.

Mariners pitchers had a 1.191 WHIP last season, eighth-best in the majors.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Gonzales makes his first start of the season for the Mariners.

The 31-year-old left-hander started and threw seven innings when he last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Detroit Tigers.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Guardians W 3-0 Home Luis Castillo Shane Bieber 3/31/2023 Guardians L 9-4 Home Robbie Ray Hunter Gaddis 4/1/2023 Guardians L 2-0 Home Logan Gilbert Aaron Civale 4/2/2023 Guardians - Home Marco Gonzales Cal Quantrill 4/3/2023 Angels - Home George Kirby - 4/4/2023 Angels - Home Luis Castillo - 4/5/2023 Angels - Home Robbie Ray Shohei Ohtani 4/7/2023 Guardians - Away Logan Gilbert Aaron Civale 4/8/2023 Guardians - Away Marco Gonzales Cal Quantrill

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.