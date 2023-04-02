Jazz vs. Nets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:54 AM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Brooklyn Nets (42-35) take the court against the Utah Jazz (36-41) as 8.5-point favorites on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET on YES and SportsNet RM.
Jazz vs. Nets Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: YES and SportsNet RM
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Venue: Barclays Center
Jazz vs. Nets Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nets 118 - Jazz 112
Spread & Total Prediction for Jazz vs. Nets
- Pick ATS: Jazz (+ 8.5)
- Pick OU:
Under (232)
- The Jazz (43-34-0 ATS) have covered the spread 53.2% of the time, 2.6% more often than the Nets (41-36-0) this season.
- As an 8.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Utah is 8-1 against the spread compared to the 3-4 ATS record Brooklyn puts up as an 8.5-point favorite.
- Utah and its opponents have gone over the total 58.4% of the time this season (45 out of 77). That's more often than Brooklyn and its opponents have (35 out of 77).
- As a moneyline underdog this season, the Jazz are 18-24, while the Nets are 28-12 as moneyline favorites.
Jazz Performance Insights
- At 117.2 points scored per game and 117.9 points allowed, Utah is sixth in the league on offense and 24th defensively.
- This season the Jazz are ranked ninth in the league in assists at 25.9 per game.
- With 13.6 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.6% from downtown, the Jazz are sixth and 19th in the league, respectively, in those categories.
- Utah attempts 57.5% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 42.5% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 68% of Utah's baskets are 2-pointers, and 32% are 3-pointers.
