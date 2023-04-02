On Sunday, Teoscar Hernandez (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Seattle Mariners face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Cal Quantrill. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Guardians.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate (2022)

  • Hernandez hit .267 with 35 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 34 walks.
  • Among the qualifying batters in MLB last season, he ranked 46th in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.
  • In 66.9% of his 133 games last season, Hernandez picked up a hit. He also had 36 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • In 24 of 133 games last year, he went yard (18.0%). He went deep in 4.7% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
  • In 35.3% of his 133 games a year ago, Hernandez picked up an RBI (47 times). He also had 24 games with multiple RBIs (18.0%), and three or more RBIs in eight games.
  • In 54 of 133 games last season (40.6%) he touched home plate, and in 14 of those games (10.5%) he scored more than once.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
65 GP 66
.259 AVG .273
.309 OBP .323
.519 SLG .465
31 XBH 30
15 HR 10
44 RBI 33
74/15 K/BB 78/19
2 SB 4
Home Away
67 GP 66
40 (59.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 49 (74.2%)
18 (26.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 18 (27.3%)
27 (40.3%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (40.9%)
14 (20.9%) Games w/1+ HR 10 (15.2%)
23 (34.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 24 (36.4%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Guardians pitching staff ranked 16th in MLB last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians had the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.46).
  • Guardians pitchers combined to surrender 172 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 15th in baseball.
  • Quantrill makes his first start of the season for the Guardians.
  • When he last appeared on Sunday, Oct. 16, the 28-year-old righty started the game and went five innings against the New York Yankees.
  • His 3.38 ERA ranked 27th, 1.208 WHIP ranked 32nd, and 6.2 K/9 ranked 44th among qualified major league pitchers last year.
