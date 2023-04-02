On Sunday, Tommy La Stella (on the back of going 1-for-3 with a double) and the Seattle Mariners play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Cal Quantrill. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Guardians.

Tommy La Stella Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Tommy La Stella At The Plate (2022)

La Stella hit .239 with 14 doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.

In 51.7% of his games last season (31 of 60), La Stella got a base hit, and in 11 of those games (18.3%) he recorded more than one hit.

Logging a plate appearance in 60 games a season ago, he hit only two dingers.

La Stella drove in a run in 11 of 60 games last season (18.3%), including two games with multiple RBIs.

He touched home plate in 23.3% of his games last season (14 of 60), with more than one run on three occasions (5.0%).

Tommy La Stella Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 28 GP 30 .213 AVG .264 .217 OBP .340 .326 SLG .374 8 XBH 8 1 HR 1 8 RBI 6 13/1 K/BB 17/10 0 SB 0 Home Away 29 GP 31 14 (48.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (54.8%) 5 (17.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (19.4%) 6 (20.7%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (25.8%) 1 (3.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.2%) 5 (17.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (19.4%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)