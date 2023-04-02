Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Guardians - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:25 AM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Ty France -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Cleveland Guardians, with Cal Quantrill on the mound, on April 2 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Ty France At The Plate (2022)
- France slugged .439 while batting .278.
- Among the qualifying batters last season, he ranked 29th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 40th and he was 56th in slugging.
- France picked up a hit in 69.0% of his games last season (100 of 145), with multiple hits in 43 of them (29.7%).
- He went yard in 13.8% of his games in 2022 (20 of 145), including 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 36.6% of his 145 games a year ago, France picked up an RBI (53 times). He also had 25 games with multiple RBIs (17.2%), and three or more RBIs in five games.
- In 54 of 145 games last season (37.2%) he touched home plate, and in 10 of those games (6.9%) he scored more than once.
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|70
|.284
|AVG
|.272
|.361
|OBP
|.329
|.443
|SLG
|.436
|22
|XBH
|26
|10
|HR
|10
|42
|RBI
|42
|44/21
|K/BB
|50/17
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|74
|50 (70.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|50 (67.6%)
|19 (26.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|24 (32.4%)
|27 (38.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|27 (36.5%)
|10 (14.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|10 (13.5%)
|25 (35.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|28 (37.8%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Guardians had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in MLB.
- The Guardians' 3.46 team ERA ranked sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combined to give up 172 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 15th in baseball.
- Quantrill makes his first start of the season for the Guardians.
- The 28-year-old righty last appeared Sunday, Oct. 16 against the New York Yankees, when he started and went five innings.
- His 3.38 ERA ranked 27th, 1.208 WHIP ranked 32nd, and 6.2 K/9 ranked 44th among qualified major league pitchers last season.
