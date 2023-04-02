Ty France -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Cleveland Guardians, with Cal Quantrill on the mound, on April 2 at 4:10 PM ET.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Ty France At The Plate (2022)

  • France slugged .439 while batting .278.
  • Among the qualifying batters last season, he ranked 29th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 40th and he was 56th in slugging.
  • France picked up a hit in 69.0% of his games last season (100 of 145), with multiple hits in 43 of them (29.7%).
  • He went yard in 13.8% of his games in 2022 (20 of 145), including 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 36.6% of his 145 games a year ago, France picked up an RBI (53 times). He also had 25 games with multiple RBIs (17.2%), and three or more RBIs in five games.
  • In 54 of 145 games last season (37.2%) he touched home plate, and in 10 of those games (6.9%) he scored more than once.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
70 GP 70
.284 AVG .272
.361 OBP .329
.443 SLG .436
22 XBH 26
10 HR 10
42 RBI 42
44/21 K/BB 50/17
0 SB 0
Home Away
71 GP 74
50 (70.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 50 (67.6%)
19 (26.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 24 (32.4%)
27 (38.0%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (36.5%)
10 (14.1%) Games w/1+ HR 10 (13.5%)
25 (35.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 28 (37.8%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in MLB.
  • The Guardians' 3.46 team ERA ranked sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combined to give up 172 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 15th in baseball.
  • Quantrill makes his first start of the season for the Guardians.
  • The 28-year-old righty last appeared Sunday, Oct. 16 against the New York Yankees, when he started and went five innings.
  • His 3.38 ERA ranked 27th, 1.208 WHIP ranked 32nd, and 6.2 K/9 ranked 44th among qualified major league pitchers last season.
